Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

APD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.02. 145,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,898. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.31.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

