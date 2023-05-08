Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.92.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.67 on Monday, hitting C$21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.76. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$23.54.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

