AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76.

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.43.

NYSE ACM traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $82.50. 1,112,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AECOM by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AECOM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

