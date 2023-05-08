Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $265.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.57. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

