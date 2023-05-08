Acala Token Price Tops $0.0618 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $40.89 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,421.84 or 0.99981678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.065851 USD and is down -8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,104,828.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.