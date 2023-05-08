ABCMETA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,792.58 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1,792.58 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00024844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,202.21 or 1.00113672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002473 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $822.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

