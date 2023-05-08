AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,008. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

