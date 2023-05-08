950 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.