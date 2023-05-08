888 Reiterates Maintains Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 888 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.24.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.00. The company had a trading volume of 158,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.81. argenx has a 52-week low of $267.35 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Articles

