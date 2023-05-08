6,839 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Avista’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

