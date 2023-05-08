6,717,066 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,717,066 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,632,000. Groupon accounts for about 36.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 22.07% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Groupon by 303.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 723.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 286,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.18. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 87.28% and a negative net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.10.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

