3M Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at 3M in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ED. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.
Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %
Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,761. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
