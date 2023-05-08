3M Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at 3M in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ED. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,761. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

