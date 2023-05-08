38,570 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,000. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 52,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $232.90. 1,290,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,767. The company has a market cap of $438.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

