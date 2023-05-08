3,183 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.61. 1,375,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $282.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

