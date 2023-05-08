2,025 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

MRK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,253. The company has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,755,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

