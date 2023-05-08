1,810 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $252.35. 677,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

