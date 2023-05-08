1,500 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.70. 731,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,246. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

