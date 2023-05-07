XRUN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $284,123.54 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $359.10 million and approximately $284,123.54 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

