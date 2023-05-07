WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,170 ($14.62) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 1,158 ($14.47) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,260 ($15.74) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,175.33 ($14.68).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 889 ($11.11) on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 954.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 905.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.

WPP Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.66), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,804,044.79). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.