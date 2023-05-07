WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $284.03 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.03 million and $4.05 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840588 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.