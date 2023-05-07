World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $109.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWE. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.19.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

