Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $65,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Workday by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after acquiring an additional 524,701 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $181.48 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.