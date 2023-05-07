Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 108.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 124.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 420,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

