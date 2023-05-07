WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $697,786.55

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.54 million and approximately $697,786.55 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00289015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.