Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$1.35 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Stock Up 4.7 %

WEF stock opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$351.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.07.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). Western Forest Products had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.0294279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.