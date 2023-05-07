Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,807 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

