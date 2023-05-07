West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 24th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

