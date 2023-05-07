Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $72,511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 243.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 936,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

