Wells Fargo & Company Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $320.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.92.

NYSE:PEN opened at $310.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.51. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $311.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,938.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,819. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Penumbra by 131.1% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Penumbra by 4.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 82.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 9.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

