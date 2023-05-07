Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $75.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.