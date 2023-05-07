Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

