Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $199.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.52.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

