Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

