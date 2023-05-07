Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

