Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61 to $0.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 822,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,820. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vontier by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vontier by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

