Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61 to $0.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.66 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 1.4 %

Vontier stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

