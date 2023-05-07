Volkswagen AG Announces Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6392 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.40.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

