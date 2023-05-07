Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50 to $5.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

VSTO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,140. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

