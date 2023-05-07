Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,817,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

