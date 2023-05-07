Verasity (VRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $52.18 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $52.18 million and $5.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003439 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

