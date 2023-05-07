Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $52.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $52.78 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003438 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

