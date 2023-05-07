Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,491. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

