Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.06.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
