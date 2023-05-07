Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 6.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 337,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 283,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,499,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading on Friday. 37,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.