Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $160.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.