Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,298. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

