Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 164,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,063,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 835,362 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

