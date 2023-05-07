Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,112,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

