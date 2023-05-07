Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after buying an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 5,080.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Livent by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,603,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,866,000 after buying an additional 473,476 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 156.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after buying an additional 463,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CICC Research raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.23. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

