Vectors Research Management LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Best Buy by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.